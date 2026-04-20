Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior just wants to ‘win a game of football’ amid struggles

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– Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is under pressure and failing to qualify for the Champions League via a top-five English Premier League finish this season would be a disaster for the Englishman who was appointed only in January.

Following a damaging 1-0 defeat by Manchester United on April 18, the Blues have no time to dwell on the loss as they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on April 21.

Sixth-placed Chelsea have 48 points after 33 games and are only one point ahead of the Seagulls as they prepare for the clash at the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton are heading into this match on the back of a 2-2 comeback draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

“We’ve made it very difficult for ourselves – we have to be honest,” said Rosenior on April 20.

“We have to make sure we go to Brighton with similar attributes to Man United in terms of energy and application. We need to be more clinical and more ruthless in both boxes.

“As a coach, you have to work to the data and the process because you believe your process works in the end. We need to win a game of football – that’s what this club demands, but we aren’t doing that.”

Chelsea had thought that Rosenior would be the man to steady the ship following the sacking of Enzo Maresca and while he did oversee a good start, the team are now faltering at the crucial stage of the season.

The Blues have lost their last four Premier League fixtures and suffered defeat in six of their last seven matches in all competitions. Rosenior’s men did not score a single goal in five of those losses, but netted twice against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and thrashed third-tier Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Whatever happens between Crystal Palace and West Ham United on April 20, Chelsea will remain in sixth in the standings, but their poor run has seen Brentford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Everton, Sunderland and Fulham all move to within touching distance of the Club World Cup champions.

On their Champions League qualification hopes, Rosenior said: “We’ll deal with each situation as it arises. It’s a difficult task, but we have to focus on winning against a very good Brighton team.

“It’s not about where we finish or teams below us, it’s about our standards and our performances. We have to change this run of form. If you start thinking about the repercussions, you’re not focused on the game tomorrow.”

Brighton’s draw with Spurs on April 19 ended a three-match winning run, so Hurzeler would also be eager to get back to winning ways.

Playing at home may not be the biggest advantage, as they have won just three of their last 10 league home games. They can, however, be boosted by the fact they beat Liverpool 2-1 in their most recent match at the Amex.

Brighton will also not fear taking on Chelsea, as a Danny Welbeck-inspired side beat the Blues 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in September.

That victory was the third consecutive game in all competitions that the Seagulls have defeated Chelsea, but Hurzeler is taking nothing for granted.

“They (Chelsea) have enough individual quality to beat every team in the league,” he said. “They are not on the best run, but they play good football. We have to play intense again if you want to compete with them.”