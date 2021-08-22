On The Ball

Chelsea look to have scored with Lukaku signing

  • Published
    2 hours ago
"Winning trophies, that sets you apart," said a man with a solitary major honour in 11 years.

Romelu Lukaku rejoined Premier League side Chelsea as their record signing and the second-most expensive buy in the history of English football earlier this month.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 22, 2021, with the headline 'Chelsea look to have scored with Lukaku signing'.
