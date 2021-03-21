Chelsea lack balance and the killer blow, says Tuchel

LONDON • Chelsea have sometimes lacked the killer blow in the final third and must find a balance between attack and their counter-pressing game, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The Blues have never scored more than two goals in a game since he took charge in January and, despite their 13-game unbeaten run - the longest unbeaten start by a Chelsea manager - his priority has been stopping opponents from creating chances.

"We lack some precision in the final third and some goals, but we've never lacked the work rate against the ball, touches in the box, shots," the German said ahead of today's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Sheffield United.

"Maybe we lacked composure but that's our fault because we work so hard against the ball.

"It's about balance and I believe we have that balance in how the players feel.

"We'll never stop to think about how to create chances, offensive solutions, where to create spaces and to accelerate our attacks. But we also think about counter-pressing."

Olivier Giroud was Chelsea's hero in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie when he scored the only goal at Atletico Madrid but the Frenchman has found minutes hard to come by, raising questions about his future with his contract ending this season.

Tuchel said the striker's lack of game time was partly down to him still adapting to making three substitutions per match, having been able to make five at his former club Paris Saint-Germain, and also because he wanted faster players in high-intensity games.

"I didn't give him these minutes because I have to adapt back to three changes, maybe two changes because the last one you don't want to use too early," he said. "It's my job to push him and give him the feeling he is still important."

The Chelsea boss confirmed injured defender Thiago Silva would not be risked, while he was hopeful striker Tammy Abraham would be in the squad after an ankle-injury scare in training.

Paul Heckingbottom, who is the interim Sheffield United coach following Chris Wilder's exit, is relishing the opportunity to take charge of the team for a massive game.

He said: "We have an FA Cup quarter-final. You could have a 15-20-year career and not play in too many FA Cup quarter-finals. That has been the focus this week.

"In terms of motivation and the size of the game, it doesn't come any bigger.

"It's a great game for us to give everything in. It's a one-off and anything can happen on that day regardless of form and expectations of Chelsea."

REUTERS

CHELSEA V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Singtel TV Ch111, 9.25pm