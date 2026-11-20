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Nov 20 - Chelsea have been fined £150,000 ($196,600) for their supporters' abusive and discriminatory chanting during their FA Cup win at Charlton Athletic in January, the English FA said on Friday.

• The Premier League side admitted the charge and were also given a warning and an action plan imposed by an independent regulatory commission, the FA announced

• The chanting occurred around the 56th minute of the FA Cup third-round clash

• Chelsea confirmed the punishment and condemned the offensive chants in a statement

• "Sectarian abuse – chanting that creates division targeted towards a particular religious or political group – and discriminatory language of any kind has no place in our football club," Chelsea said

• Chelsea said they will take steps to identify those responsible for such behaviour and take action where necessary REUTERS