Chelsea end goal drought to beat Fulham 2-0

LONDON - Chelsea finally found the net as they won 2-0 at neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on Monday with Mykhailo Mudryk scoring his first goal for the Blues and Armando Broja also on target as he celebrated his full return from injury.

Mauricio Pochettino's hugely expensive side had failed to score in each of their previous three league games and had notched up only five goals in six league matches this season before their visit to Craven Cottage.

But in the space of two first-half minutes they seized control of the West London derby. In the 18th minute, Ukraine winger Mudryk chested down a cross from Levi Colwill and slotted the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno before poor defending by the hosts allowed Broja to double the lead a minute later.

It was Mudryk's first goal since signing for Chelsea nine months ago while Broja - replacing the suspended Nicolas Jackson - was making his first start since sustaining a knee injury at the end of 2022. He was substituted after an hour, walking off gingerly with the help of Chelsea's medical staff.

Ian Maatsen - who came off the bench at halftime after Mudryk also picked up a knock - almost made it three for Chelsea when he hit the post in the 62nd minute, with the visitors cruising to only their second league win of the season.

The result pushed Chelsea up to 11th spot with eight points, leapfrogging Fulham, who are 13th, on goal difference. REUTERS