Football: Chelsea counting on Liverpool's fatigue

LONDON • Liverpool are riding the crest of a wave, but Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes his side can capitalise on any fatigue the Reds may suffer from after their Champions League semi-final triumph over Roma on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men booked their place in the final on May 26 against holders Real Madrid despite losing 2-4 to Roma in the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico, and forward Sadio Mane feels they can "beat any team in the world".

"We are Liverpool - we are strong and we can beat any team in the world. We have the players. We can score goals, we have shown that and there is nothing to be afraid of for us," said the Senegalese.

And team-mate Dejan Lovren reckons Klopp has already forged a winning mentality at the club.

"He has changed many things in the club, not just the players but things around the club - people, he has changed the mentality, how we think," the Croatia defender told reporters.

"He has given the club pride back. Everyone should be proud that we have a manager like him."

While those comments will offer little comfort to Conte, the Italian knows his side will have to bring the opposition back down to earth in their pursuit of a Champions League spot for next season.

Chelsea are six points behind third-placed Liverpool albeit with a game in hand heading into tomorrow's clash at Stamford Bridge and Conte is aware of the golden opportunity to claw their way back into the top-four mix.

"This could be a good opportunity for us," he said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

"As I said a lot of times in the last three games, if we want to keep the hope alive, we have to win. We have to get three points.

"Liverpool are a good team. It won't be easy but, if we want to keep alive the hope, we have to try to win, to get three points on Sunday."

Tottenham sit fourth, five points clear of Chelsea, but with Spurs still to play games against West Brom, Newcastle and Leicester, it is Liverpool in Conte's sights.

The Merseysiders could be denied Champions League football next season by a combination of finishing outside the top four and losing to Real in the final.

If Conte's deposed champions win their remaining three fixtures they will, at worst, finish level on points with Klopp's team, although Liverpool's far superior goal difference means just a point tomorrow or victory against Brighton at home on the final day of the season should suffice.

Meanwhile Conte, who expects to have a fully fit squad for the crucial game, refused to comment about unsettled Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

"I don't like to talk about players of other teams," he said.

"Our focus is to finish in the best possible way...The situation is not in our hands. But we have to try and start with three points against Liverpool."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 11.30pm