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Chelsea captain James has surgery after training injury

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Chelsea - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - September 18, 2026 Chelsea's Reece James arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Chelsea - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - September 18, 2026 Chelsea's Reece James arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

REUTERS

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 16 - Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery after suffering an injury in training, the club said on Friday.

• The 26-year-old was injured ahead of Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and sat out that game

• Tests confirmed that surgery was required, with the club saying the procedure was successful

• No timeframe was given for James' return

• The England international has suffered numerous injuries over the past few seasons and was omitted from the squad for their most recent international fixtures because of injury REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.