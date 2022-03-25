Chelsea can sell tickets after licence tweak

LONDON • Chelsea supporters will be able to buy tickets to Premier League away matches, Cup games and women's fixtures after the British government amended the club's special licence, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Wednesday.

The Blues will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the DCMS added, with all proceeds going to the relevant competition organisers.

The London side were initially unable to sell tickets due to government restrictions after sanctions were imposed on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich earlier this month following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced," British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said.

"I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible."

Chelsea still cannot sell tickets to their fans for league games played at home but away supporters will be able to buy tickets for matches at Stamford Bridge, with revenue going to the top flight.

An exception has been made for home fixtures in the Women's Super League as "there is a risk of empty stands for these matches".

The club will, however, be able to sell tickets for their Champions League quarter-final clash at home to Real Madrid on April 6 and the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace 10 days later.

"Revenue will go via the Premier League to the relevant competition organiser or home club rather than Chelsea in order to remain compliant with current sanctions," the government added.

Chelsea season-ticket holders and those supporters who bought tickets before the sanctions can still attend home league games.

The British government effectively has control of Chelsea owing to the sanctions.

The club's sale is being overseen by American merchant bank Raine Group, which is currently in the process of narrowing down the shortlist of bidders to three.

REUTERS