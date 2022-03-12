Chelsea buyers told to talk to UK government

LONDON • Until the British government permits the sale of Chelsea, the future of the Premier League club will remain murky.

The authorities took control of the Blues on Thursday after billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his reported close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine is entering its third week of fighting.

Dozens of wealthy Russians have had their assets and bank accounts frozen over claims that they are enabling or financing the conflict.

Abramovich had declared his intention to sell Chelsea last week and had been fielding inquiries, with a valuation of £3 billion (S$5.4 billion) placed on the European and world champions.

Several parties, including a consortium comprising Swiss tycoon Hansjorg Wyss and fellow billionaire, American Todd Boehly, had been considering an offer.

They remain interested but will adopt a wait-and-see approach for now, as will British property developer Nick Candy.

A spokesman for the billionaire, a known Chelsea fan, yesterday said: "We're examining the details of the announcement and we're still interested in making a bid.

"Clearly, this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club - you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."

All takeover bids have been put on ice following the club's seizure, but Technology Minister Chris Philp yesterday told Sky News the British government might consider a sale under the right conditions and after a proper assessment of any proposal.

The seizure of Chelsea as well as Abramovich's British assets, including a reported £200 million London property portfolio, is meant to stop the Russian's revenue streams.

Likewise, any sale of Chelsea will need to be approved by the government to prevent the oligarch, worth an estimated £10.4 billion by Forbes, from profiting.

"As the licence conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed," Mr Philp said.

"However, if a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place."

Chelsea can now only operate under strict conditions which prevent transfer deals, contract renewals and new ticket sales while the club's merchandise store has also been shuttered.

There are fears the Blues may not be able to function as a result, with their sponsors also spooked by the punitive measures.

Mobile phone company Three has put their £40 million agreement on hold and want their logo to be removed from the club shirts with immediate effect.

Other sponsors like Hyundai and Nike are also considering ending their deals as Abramovich's problems continue to pile up.

While Portugal said on Thursday it would not strip the citizenship of Abramovich - he also holds Israeli and Portuguese passports - the country's authorities warned that his nationality status could change depending on the outcome of an inquiry.

Abramovich was granted Portuguese citizenship last April based on a law offering naturalisation to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the Medieval Inquisition.

But there is little known history of Sephardic Jews in Russia - the 55-year-old's surname is of Ashkenazi Jewish origin.

Critics have claimed this is an immigration loophole oligarchs have used to get a foothold in the European Union.

The Portuguese prosecutor's office in January opened an investigation into the granting of citizenship to Abramovich and government officials on Thursday said the probe was ongoing.

In response to the sanctions, Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial also announced the suspension of ties with the metals magnate, just a month after affirming a "new long-term strategic partnership".

Given all the turmoil surrounding Abramovich, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted he was unsure about the future of the club, but vowed he would do everything in his power to not let it affect on-pitch matters.

Speaking after beating bottom side Norwich 3-1 at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Thursday - Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all netted - the German said: "So far, we can trust each other and this will not change. As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games, we will be there and will compete hard.

"Everybody can be very sure that we focus on us, to keep the attitude, and the mentality right on the training ground and within the team.

"I don't know what is coming tomorrow. The level of impact it has, the news of today is big, in time we don't know how big. We cannot influence it... (but) I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team."

For now, Chelsea remain in a strong competitive position - they are third in the table, eight points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal (48) - and have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals and are through to the last eight of the FA Cup.

Still, former Blues boss and current Tottenham manager Antonio Conte cannot help but wonder about next season and beyond, if the sanctions on the club are still in place.

"It's not easy, and honestly, it's a pity because I was the coach of this club and enjoyed two seasons (2016-18)," the Italian said.

"I won two titles... and it's a pity to listen (to) the situation.

"It's not simple for the players, for Tuchel, the fans, the Chelsea environment."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS