Chelsea break transfer record

PARIS -Beyond the lavish spending of the English Premier League, there were few big-money deals.

Paris Saint-Germain's attempts to offload unwanted members of their squad animated the final day of the transfer window in Europe on Thursday.

According to specialist site Transfermarkt, gross spending by teams in England's top flight had passed €2.24 billion (S$3.14 billion) by the time the transfer window there closed.

Chelsea were the most active on the final day. They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for £10.3 million (S$16.7 million), with the Gabonese striker inking a two-year contract to return to the Premier League. They also secured a season-long loan for Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

In all, the Blues finished not only as the biggest spenders of the transfer window but in English top-flight history - at over £255 million, they spent the most in a single window, according to Sky Sports.

Aubameyang moved to the Catalan giants in February after his contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent. His short stint at the Nou Camp was a success - he netted 13 times - but the former Gunners captain was deemed surplus to requirements once Robert Lewandowski was signed in the summer.

"I'm really happy. It's an honour to be part of this team and I can't wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League, so it's good to be back," Aubameyang said.

It may be several weeks, though, before Chelsea fans get to see the 33-year-old in the No. 9 shirt as he reportedly suffered a broken jaw during a home-invasion robbery at his residence near Barcelona on Monday.

Liverpool also moved for Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus on the final day of the window. A hamstring injury suffered by Reds skipper Jordan Henderson during their midweek league win over Newcastle United prompted Jurgen Klopp's side to get more cover.

Arthur said: "Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I've played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

"I was with the opposition and now I'm on the right side, so I'm really excited. It's a massive club with a great manager, great players... it's a dream to be here."