Chelsea boss sees 'big opportunity' for club

BERLIN • The new American owner of Chelsea has said that England's top football league remains deeply undervalued, as he gave clues to the future direction of one of the country's biggest teams.

"They don't realise how big their opportunity is," Todd Boehly said during the SuperReturn International private equity conference in Berlin on Wednesday. "Let's get a hold of our destiny and think about how to optimise this."

The American investor, 48, spoke about what Chelsea can expect under his ownership during a conversation with Bloomberg News' Jason Kelly, pointing to revenue opportunities from sports gambling and better player marketing, as well as more rewards for fans who buy season tickets.

In some of his first extended comments since taking over Chelsea last month, Boehly also said he planned to make greater use of data analysis in the selection and recruitment of players at the club - a model that is already highly favoured among sports owners in the United States.

Boehly, who already part owns Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodges, and private equity firm Clearlake Capital completed their £4.25 billion (S$7.1 billion) takeover of the Blues from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on May 30.

Abramovich was forced to put the team up for sale before being sanctioned as part of Britain's response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The acquisition means that next season, for the first time, more than half the 20 teams competing in the English Premier League will be backed by American money.

They include the bigger teams like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

High growth potential and lower valuations relative to sports franchises back home have drawn US investors to the English top flight for years.

Since Boehly's arrival, Chelsea have already opted to move ahead with plans to significantly increase the price of some of the best seats at their Stamford Bridge stadium in west London, while freezing the cost of the majority of their season tickets.

Competition in the Premier League is expected to increase next season as the new Saudi Arabian owners of Newcastle begin to exert their financial might and challenge the dominance of the league's so-called "Big Six" - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, United and Tottenham.

"The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle," Boehly said.

"There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win."

BLOOMBERG