Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 to move level on points with WSL leaders Man City

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - October 22, 2023 Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - October 22, 2023 Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - October 22, 2023 Chelsea's Agnes Beever-Jones in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jorelyn Carabali Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - October 22, 2023 Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - October 22, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Pauline Bremer celebrates scoring their first goal with Emma Kullberg and Tatiana Pinto Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

LONDON - Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 and move up to second place in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur are in third spot on nine points thanks to their 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday.

Elsewhere in London, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool while Arsenal are set to play at bottom side Bristol City in the late kick-off - the final WSL game before the international break. REUTERS

