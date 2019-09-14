Chelsea and Rudiger wary of 'dangerous' Wolves

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned his players to be wary of Wolverhampton Wanderers' counter-attack when they travel to Molineux in the Premier League today.

Calling Wolves a "very good team", he told a pre-match conference yesterday: "They got a lot of credit last year, quite rightly so, having moved up to the Premier League and performed like they did.

"A good way of playing, a style that is three at the back and very dangerous in terms of what their attacking players can do to you.

"Great record against the so-called bigger teams last season for a reason - because they defend so well, counter-attack really quickly. We need to be ready on all levels."

After finishing seventh last season, Wolves are, however, stuck in 17th after four games this term on three points and without a win. But they have already held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw last month. The Blues are in 11th, on five points.

Lampard confirmed midfielder N'Golo Kante will not return soon enough for today's visit and faces a race against time to make Tuesday's Champions League opener against Valencia.

The Frenchman has not featured since a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester nearly a month ago.

"He still has issues with his ankle and the medical team are working with him," said the Chelsea boss.

"He's in a bit of a transitional period now where we're trying to get him on the pitch and he's doing some physical work but this game comes too soon for him."

However, Lampard will be able to welcome back Antonio Rudiger for the first time this season.

The German centre-back has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in April. He will be a welcome addition to a Chelsea defence that has conceded nine goals in their opening four league games.

"Everyone talks about how young we are and how young we're becoming, so we need leaders within that and Rudiger needs to (be)... a leader for us," said Lampard.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOLVES V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, 10pm