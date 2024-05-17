Chelsea aiming to finish season on a high, and in Europe, says Pochettino

Chelsea have finally found some consistency coming to the end of the Premier League season, and want to end the campaign on a high by achieving their ambition of a place in Europe, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Pochettino's side go into Sunday's final game of the season at home to Bournemouth on the back of four consecutive wins, and have lost just one league match in their last 14, taking them to sixth in the standings.

"It's really important for us to finish in the way we are doing now, with the confidence and the way we are playing in the last few months," Pochettino told a press conference.

"It's really important for the team, players, club to achieve one of the objectives, to play in Europe next season."

Chelsea have a three point advantage over Newcastle United and a much better goal difference, so should be safe in sixth, but they could finish fifth with a win combined with Tottenham Hotspur losing at Sheffield United.

For now fifth place means Europa League football and sixth brings a Europa Conference League spot, and while that could change should Manchester City win the FA Cup, Pochettino would relish the prospect of finishing above his former club.

"If we end up fifth, it'll be amazing for us. We need to do our job then see what's going on," he said.

"It's going to be a really tough game because Bournemouth are doing so well. Andoni Iraola is doing a good job but most important is to finish well and see if we have the chance to get the place (in Europe)."

Chelsea have suffered with injury problems this season, but managed to turn their season around in time, which leaves the coach optimistic for the future.

"Because of the circumstances, it was tougher than we thought. In the way we are finishing the season, I am happy about that," Pochettino said.

"We are unlucky, we feel disappointed because one or two months more, we can be very close to the position. To finish this way gives us the hope to start well next season and have the possibility to fight for big things."

Pochettino is also happy that he has the support of the club, with chairman Todd Boehly saying earlier this week that the club's plan is "coming together" under the manager.

"It's important to have backing from the owners, in the end they are the bosses," Pochettino said.

"We know coaches are judged on results in a very short period, but it's important to feel the backing of the owners." REUTERS