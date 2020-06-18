Cheer for Liverpool from home, urges Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on supporters to stay home and not gather at stadiums as the Premier League leaders prepare to resume their quest for a first English top-flight title since 1990.

Ahead of their trip to rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, which would be their first competitive game in over three months, the Reds need just six points from a possible 27 to win the title.

All games will be played behind closed doors due to strict health and safety restrictions drawn up to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which forced a three-month shutdown of the competition.

British police had initially proposed selected key games, including any Liverpool title-decider, be staged at neutral venues to prevent the possibility of crowds gathering outside grounds and breaching safe distancing measures.

While that idea was ultimately shelved in favour of the usual home-and-away format, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston yesterday told Sky Sports the government could revisit plans to stage some matches at neutral venues if large groups of fans are found congregating outside stadiums.

"The fans, we need them to follow passionately and follow from your home," he said. "Please do so responsibly."

While the German Bundesliga has had little issue as fans have followed government advice not to mingle, the Spanish La Liga has encountered problems since its restart last Thursday.

Security had to disperse approximately 200 Sevilla supporters after they gathered outside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to greet the team bus ahead of the Seville derby with Real Betis.

Last Saturday also saw a pitch invader sneak onto the pitch as La Liga leaders Barcelona were playing Mallorca.

On the possibility of British fans proving equally problematic, Mr Huddleston said: "It's irresponsible, I can't be clearer. It's an irresponsible action.

"The police have the powers to clear crowds and fine them, but those actions may mean we have to take a look at neutral venues or even other options. We still have Covid-19, this is not life as normal."

The Premier League's chief executive officer, Richard Masters, also urged fans to "stick by the rules" and not form large groups, "even in moments of high celebration".

And Klopp has told Liverpool fans, who are desperate to celebrate an end to 30 years of hurt, the pleas to stay away cannot be any clearer.

"Football is back. It will be obviously for some reasons completely different, but you can still make it really, really special," he said. "The final message (is), stay safe, support us from home."

REUTERS