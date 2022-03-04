Changes galore, but same solid Saints

LONDON • Ralph Hasenhuttl rang the changes on Wednesday but the wholesale rotation could not disrupt Southampton's momentum.

Having taken five points from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in their last five Premier League games - they won the other two - the Saints are one of the form teams in the league.

So Hasenhuttl decided to make nine changes to his starting line-up against West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday to give some of his regulars a rest after a testing run of games.

That decision was criticised by some fans before kick-off, but the Austrian was vindicated after the hosts beat the Hammers 3-1 at St Mary's to move into the quarter-finals.

They took the lead in the first half through French full-back Romain Perraud, who hammered in a stunning strike from distance, before West Ham levelled through Michail Antonio.

James Ward-Prowse's penalty put Southampton back in front in the 69th minute and Chelsea loanee Armando Broja added a stoppage-time third to ensure his team have lost only one of their last 13 games in all competitions.

On the initial furore over his selection, Hasenhuttl laughed it off, saying: "I don't need to be on social media, my job is to be a manager. For me, I cannot speak about trust and then not show trust.

"It is clear that in the beginning the lack of automatism, or rhythm, but there is no guarantee if you play a different team, that it will be a different result or you don't concede a goal...

"We have another game on Saturday and these guys brought us to this game, and they were responsible for getting us this game. So I speak about trust and this is why I show trust."

Not only did the Saints chop and change but the manager also made full use of his substitutes, bringing on all five players, and West Ham counterpart David Moyes later acknowledged the Austrian's game management was decisive to the victory.

Hasenhuttl said: "I spoke with David Moyes after the game and he told me, 'This was the difference because you could bring on fresh, good players, and this decided the game'."

REUTERS