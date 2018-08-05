Chance to watch Spurs at new stadium

AIA Singapore is partnering former national football captain Nazri Nasir to inspire Singaporeans to lead healthier, longer lives.

The insurance group has launched a social media contest - "AIA Mission: Spurs - Celebrating Courage Over Adversity" - to find passionate Tottenham Hotspur fans in Singapore who have managed to overcome life's challenges to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Spurs fan with the most inspiring story will win a journey of a lifetime for two to visit the club's new world-class stadium at White Hart Lane in London alongside Nazri, who has been a lifelong supporter of the north London club.

AIA is the global principal partner of Spurs, who finished third in last season's English Premier League, and qualified for this season's Champions League.

"As an ex-professional footballer, I retired early and unfortunately, was not prepared for the next chapter of my life," said the 47-year-old Nazri.

"Having gone through setbacks, both physically and financially, I realised the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and planning for the future. I hope to encourage more Singaporeans and the next generation to be the best that they can be through this initiative."

AIA Singapore chief customer and marketing officer Ho Lee Yen said: "We are very excited to work with Nazri to advocate healthy living and fulfil the dreams of Spurs fans of visiting the home of Tottenham Hotspur.

"As always, we want to challenge ourselves to go beyond the traditional insurance model as we continuously invest in Singaporeans' health, enabling them to live healthier, longer, better lives."

Interested fans can find out more about the contest at facebook.com/Singapore.AIA to stand a chance of winning an exclusive trip to meet Spurs players and watch a match at the new stadium in London. The deadline for submissions is today.