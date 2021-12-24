Chanathip ends Vietnam's imperious Asean record

Widely regarded as the region's best footballer, five-time champions Thailand's most valuable gem in their pack of diamonds - captain Chanathip Songkrasin - had been used sparingly at this AFF Suzuki Cup.

Yesterday, in front of 7,365 fans at the National Stadium, the diminutive 1.58m star was at his glittering best, scoring a brace in the 2-0 win over Vietnam in the semi-final, first leg of the Asean Football Federation Championship.

The only blot for the 28-year-old, who was named Man of the Match, was his 85th-minute penalty miss that denied him his first-ever hat-trick for Thailand.

In the Thais' four group matches, Chanathip, who plays in Japan for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, had featured for only 142 minutes - in the 4-0 and 2-1 wins over Myanmar and the Philippines respectively.

And with Vietnam yet to concede a goal at the tournament, Thailand coach Alexandre Polking banked on his playmaker, who was named best player at the 2014 and 2016 Suzuki Cups.

And he delivered.

"I'm happy to score the goals that have helped us to get the win. But it's all because of the team and down to the belief the coach has in us. We are only halfway through," said Chanathip, who also apologised for his penalty miss.

This was defending champions Vietnam's first loss to Asean opponents under South Korean coach Park Hang-seo. In the 20 earlier matches, they had 15 wins and five draws against regional rivals.

Polking said his side knew about this unbeaten record, adding: "It was important to break that run and for the players to know that it could be done. But there is another 90 minutes (to come)."

In a high-quality game between two top sides, it was ironic that the opener arrived after a series of comedic errors in the 14th minute.

After a free kick just outside the Thailand box was cleared, the War Elephants broke on the counter.