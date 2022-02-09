Champs' jigsaw completed

Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Lion City Sailors have secured the final piece of the jigsaw for their 2022 campaign with the signing of winger Maxime Lestienne on a free transfer from Belgian top-tier side, Standard Liege.

The 29-year-old Belgian has inked a two-year deal with the Sailors, boosting their quota of foreigners to four. The others are Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes, centre-back Pedro Henrique and South Korean striker Kim Shin-wook.

The Sailors declined to reveal the cost of Lestienne's package but Belgian media reports said that Standard Liege were looking to cut their wage bill - the player's salary was estimated at €900,000 (S$1.38 million) annually.

Lestienne, who has 75 goals and 68 assists in 379 matches at club level, has featured in the Uefa Champions League and the lower-tier Europa League. In a 2015 Champions League group-stage game, he provided a match-winning assist in PSV Eindhoven's 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

He is expected to give the Sailors a massive edge as they compete on three fronts this year: their debut in the Asian Champions League (ACL), the SPL and the Singapore Cup.

Lestienne said in a press statement: "The Sailors' vision of building a strong football culture in a country like Singapore is a project that really excites me.

"The club's commitment to youth development and improving football capabilities only adds to the allure of its drive for success on the pitch."

Lestienne has been capped at all youth levels and has received several call-ups to the national team, as recently as 2019 - for Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifiers - but he has yet to win a senior cap.

In 2016, he was also transferred for €10 million from Qatari club Al-Arabi to Russian side Rubin Kazan.

Blessed with a turn of pace, an eye for a pass and quality at set pieces, Lestienne will add to the wide attacking options at the club, who also have the SPL's Players of the Year Faris Ramli (2019) and Gabriel Quak (2020), both Singapore internationals.

Sailors chief executive officer Chew Chun-Liang believes that with the club's final foreign player on board, there will be much to look forward to in the new season.

He said: "It is important that we continue to bring in top-quality players like Lestienne, Henrique and Shin-wook to boost our domestic and regional ambitions, while also continuing to deliver excellence and excitement to the Singapore football fraternity.

"Their presence will rub off on local players as well, serving both as an inspiration and helping raise professional standards at the club."

The Sailors have dug deep into their pockets in recent times, signing Lopes last year for a league-record transfer of S$2.89 million from then-Portuguese top-division club Rio Ave.

This season they paid a $2 million transfer fee to sign Henrique, while securing free agent Kim on a salary package worth $3 million.

They also have recruited more Singapore internationals - goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud and midfield enforcer M. Anumanthan.

Lestienne is expected to arrive in Singapore before the SPL opening on Feb 19, when the Sailors face Albirex Niigata in the AIA Community Shield.

Head coach Kim Do-hoon believes that Lestienne will be the final piece in the puzzle, as he looks to build on the team who won their maiden title in his first season.

Said Kim: "Lestienne will give us added quality in the attacking third with his technical ability...

"He will help take us to the next level as we move towards being competitive against the best clubs in Asia at the ACL.

"The team are improving with each training session so far, but there is still a lot of work ahead of us.

"With the quality and professionalism that Lestienne adds to our dressing room, I'm confident we'll get there faster."