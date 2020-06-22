Champions League spot 'like a title'

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has given up hope of catching runaway leaders Liverpool, so the Manchester City manager wants his side to instead focus on sealing a Champions League berth as soon as possible.

A win over Burnley at the Etihad today will extend the gap over third-placed Leicester (54) to nine points, with eight games left.

At his pre-match virtual press conference ahead of the Premier League game, Guardiola said: "The first two games against Arsenal (they won 3-0) and Burnley are so important to get our points to reassure our qualification for (the Champions League) next season as quickly as possible.

"The Premier League is done with Liverpool, there are six or seven teams fighting for qualification for the Champions League.

"It's like a title, we have played for four titles this season plus another one. We have 14 points clear from fifth, it was a good sign to beat Arsenal."

City do not have pressing injury concerns, other than John Stones, Claudio Bravo and Eric Garcia, who remain on the sidelines.

As such, Guardiola confirmed he would rotate his squad, given the flurry of games before the season ends on July 26.

Leroy Sane could also be in line to make his first appearance of the campaign since picking up a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield last August.

While Guardiola confirmed the Germany winger will leave either in the summer or when his contract expires in a year's time due to his refusal to sign an extension, he hinted the 24-year-old might still have an important role to play in the run-in. City still have the FA Cup - they are in the quarter-finals - and the Champions League title to play for.

They are due to host Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie and hold a 2-1 lead, although Uefa will decide by July 10 whether it can go ahead in Manchester or move to Portugal, where the competition will be decided by a series of one-off matches starting on Aug 12.

On Sane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Guardiola said: "Leroy was a long time away. He is training without pain and that is a good sign.

"We have a bigger squad right now, everybody is fit and I'm going to take a decision. It depends on many reasons.

"I depend that moment (on) the way we train - Bernardo (Silva) and Phil (Foden) played incredibly and they were not selected (against Arsenal). I will try to move the team, some will play more than the others and I will try to let them play.

"He (Sane) rejected his contract so he wants to play at another club. Everybody knows and if at the end of this season, an agreement can be found he will leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract.

"I'm disappointed because when we make an offer to a player, it is because we want him. We tried before the injury, we tried after and it was rejected.

"I have nothing against him, but he decided he wants another adventure for his career."

