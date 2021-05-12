Champions League final could now shift to Porto

LONDON • Complications with moving the Champions League final from Istanbul to Wembley in London have led to Porto emerging as a new option for the May 29 clash between Manchester City and Chelsea, sources told Reuters.

European football's governing body Uefa has been in talks with the British government and the English Football Association (FA) aimed at moving the final to Wembley after Turkey was last week put on the UK's Covid-19 "red list", ruling out the possibility of English fans attending the game.

But a source with knowledge of the discussions said while talks would continue over where the final will be held, obstacles have emerged around the need for exemptions for international broadcasters, technical and support staff and sponsors.

Given many of those individuals, who are from various countries, would currently need to quarantine on arrival in the UK, it would require a wide range of exemptions that has made a swift agreement difficult to find.

Uefa had been expecting a restricted crowd of 25,000 at the Ataturk Stadium but Istanbul is highly unlikely to host the game given the circumstances.

Moving the game to Porto offers a way for English fans to still be able to attend, albeit at greater cost and effort than holding the match at Wembley.

Last week, the UK government placed Portugal, who is in the last phase of easing its lockdown, on its "green list" starting next Monday.

This means English fans would be free to travel to the game should it be moved.

Last year's final was moved from Istanbul to Lisbon due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but sources indicated that Portuguese authorities would prefer for Porto to host the game, should the country be given the option.

Uefa, the FA and the Portuguese Football Federation declined to comment.

REUTERS