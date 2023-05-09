Champions League derby days decisive for AC Milan and Inter Milan

MILAN – Milan is gearing up for its biggest local derby in a generation as two of Europe’s grand old clubs face off on Wednesday in a blockbuster Champions League semi-final.

Two clashes full of colour, noise and drama await, as AC Milan and Inter Milan battle at the San Siro for the chance to take the Italian city’s European trophy tally to 22.

Milan and Inter are no longer true giants like the other semi-final’s contenders Real Madrid and Manchester City, but Wednesday’s match will be unbeatable for atmosphere and played in one of football’s most evocative arenas.

“The atmosphere at the stadium is incredible... Everyone here is a fan, men and women alike. The pressure is there all the time,” said AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu.

“When you first arrive here you don’t feel all that involved, but after a while you begin to feel that passion. You can feel that it’s a match which can change your season.

“You kind of go back to being a kid scoring a goal in the playground. You put all that in the Champions League and I can’t imagine what these matches will be like.”

Both teams’ season hinge on the result of the all-Italian tie, with qualification for next year’s competition far from certain after disappointing league campaigns which left last term’s main Serie A contenders miles behind newly crowned champions Napoli.

Inter, though, come into the first-leg clash in blistering form and with a previously misfiring attack suddenly banging in the goals left and right.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have won five on the bounce, scoring 14 times in that run. Of those goals 10 have been scored by the forwards, with Romelu Lukaku in particular suddenly finding some form towards the end of a largely dismal return on loan from Chelsea.

Since the start of April, he has scored five times and set up four more in all competitions, and his well-taken goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Roma was the latest sign the Belgium striker might be getting back to his best.

Strike partner Lautaro Martinez has netted six times in as many appearances. He also set up three after breaking a worrying eight-match scoring drought and even Edin Dzeko is back in the goals after not scoring since January.

“We deserve to be in this semi-final. It was a dream but now we’re here and we’ll play it big,” said Inzaghi.

“I’m happy for the lads and their journey. We started from a very difficult group with Bayern and Barcelona...

“We work every day to experience days like these that we have not had here at Inter for many years.”