Champions League-chasing Bologna earn 2-0 win at Napoli

NAPLES - Two quick-fire goals gave Bologna a 2-0 win at a lacklustre Napoli in Serie A on Saturday as last season's champions extended their winless run to five games.

Forward Dan Ndoye gave Bologna the lead in the ninth minute, heading home from point-blank range, before defender Stefan Posch nodded in to double the advantage three minutes later following a corner.

Napoli should have pulled one back soon after when they were awarded a penalty for Remo Freuler's foul on Victor Osimhen but Bologna keeper Federico Ravaglia kept out Matteo Politano's low shot.

Bologna provisionally moved up to third on 67 points, leapfrogging Juventus -- with 66 -- who host relegated Salernitana on Sunday. Napoli are eighth on 51 points. REUTERS

