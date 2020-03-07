Champions League berth is Arteta's priority

LONDON • Whether Arsenal can offer Champions League football will figure prominently in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's thoughts if the Premier League club are to convince their captain to stay come the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta admitted as much at his pre-match press conference ahead of today's league game with relegation-threatened West Ham at the Emirates.

Aubameyang, who is the joint top scorer in the top flight this season with 17 goals, will have just one year left on his contract in the summer.

Breakthrough star Bukayo Saka, who has 10 assists in all competitions this term, is in the same boat and Arteta has admitted his plans for the next transfer window and beyond hinge on whether Arsenal can secure a top-four place for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The manager said yesterday: "I have very clear ideas, in terms of what I would like to do, in terms of the squad, in terms of certain individuals and how we can improve the team, but obviously, the case or scenario we don't know.

"It's going to depend on what we do this season and what happened in the last few seasons is going to have a big impact as well.

"It is difficult to predict that context (Aubameyang's contract situation) right now. For me, it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances."

Beating the Hammers will, however, move the Gunners, in 10th place with 37 points - within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who play Everton tomorrow, and a step closer to ending their three-year Champions League exile.

The league remains their only route back after the Europa League last-32 exit to Greece's Olympiakos and, while Arteta is reluctant to make lofty predictions given his side's travails this term, he believes it no longer "looks impossible".

"Beat West Ham on Saturday and we are closer," the Spaniard added. "So that's the only aim.

"If game-by-game, we go and start grabbing three points, three points and three points, then we'll have a chance in the last three or four games of the season."

ARSENAL V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm