Champions Arsenal finish Premier League season on high with win at Palace

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, May 24 - Arsenal celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park, capping a remarkable season that saw them finish with 85 points.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal their 26th win of the season while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home for Palace as Mikel Arteta's side finished seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

With the Premier League title already secured earlier in the week, manager Arteta fielded a heavily-rotated squad ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash with Paris St Germain, resting key players.

Prior to kickoff, Palace players also formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions, applauding them onto the pitch. REUTERS