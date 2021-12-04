'Challenge' awaits Chelsea at West Ham

  • Published
    2 hours ago

LONDON • After escaping from Watford with three barely merited points on Wednesday, Premier League leaders Chelsea have another tough test today in their London derby with West Ham United.

Thomas Tuchel felt his side had been lucky to win 2-1 but was keen to move on and focus on facing David Moyes' fourth-placed team at the London Stadium.

"It is always another challenge coming," the German said. "We had a very exciting week with Leicester (3-0 win), Juventus (4-0 win), Manchester United (1-1 draw). Big challenges but a lot of reward for big performances.

"Then there was Ballon d'Or evening, then a game on Wednesday, there has been a lot of distractions and a lot of different approaches to games.

"From Wednesday to Saturday morning, there is no time to lose focus. This is what we did, we already had one meeting today and another in the evening to prepare our team (for West Ham)."

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Trevor Chalobah and N'Golo Kante are all injured.

The Premier League table suggests that fans are in for a thrilling three-horse title race, with Manchester City just a point behind Chelsea (33) and Liverpool (31) looking strong in third place.

There is a seven-point gap between West Ham and Liverpool. But the Hammers have shown consistency and a victory over the Reds last month showed that they are capable of upsetting the title contenders.

"They show a huge solidarity, always a huge joy to watch their games," added Tuchel. "They deserve to be there, they play strong in Europe, it is a tough match and a tough team to play against. But it is also tough to play against us."

Moyes will again be without Angelo Ogbonna, but Aaron Cresswell could feature.

City travel to Watford today on the back of a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, but manager Pep Guardiola has a number of injuries to deal with.

  • ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

  • TODAY

    West Ham v Chelsea

    Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm

  • Wolves v Liverpool

    Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

  • Watford v Man City

    Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

  • Newcastle v Burnley

    Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm

  • Southampton v Brighton

    Ch104 & Ch229, 10.50pm

  • TOMORROW

    Man United v Palace

    Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

  • Villa v Leicester

    Ch102 & Ch227, Monday, 12.30am

  • Tottenham v Norwich

    Ch103 & Ch228, 9.50pm

  • Leeds v Brentford

    Ch104 & Ch229, 9.50pm

  • Everton v Arsenal

    Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am

  • All on Singtel TV & StarHub

  • STANDINGS

  •                                                      P      W       D       L       F       A        Pts

    1 Chelsea                                   14       10       3         1       33       6        33

    2 Man City                                14       10       2        2       29       8        32

    3 Liverpool                               14       9        4         1       43       12        31

    4 West Ham                              14       7        3         4       25       17       24

    5 Arsenal                                   14       7         2         5       17       20      23

    6 Tottenham                            13       7         1         5       13       17        22

    7 Man United                           14       6        3         5       24      24        21

    8 Wolves                                    14       6        3         5       12       12        21

    9 Brighton                                14        4       7          3       13       15        19

    10 Leicester                             14        5       4          5       22       25       19

    11 Crystal Palace                    14        3       7          4        19       20      16

    12 Brentford                            14        4       4          6       17        19       16

    13 Aston Villa                         14        5       1            8       19       23       16

    14 Everton                               14        4       3           7       17        24      15

    15 Leeds                                   14        3       6           5       13       20       15

    16 Southampton                   14        3       6           5       13       20       15

    17 Watford                               14        4       1           9       19        26       13

    18 Burnley                               13        1       7           5       14        20       10

    19 Norwich                             14        2       4           8       8         28       10

    20 Newcastle                         14        0       7           7       16       30        7

Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne all missed the game at Villa Park and are in doubt for the Watford match.

"They have to recover quickly and compete against these guys who were so strong (against Villa)," said Guardiola, who hailed the performances of Bernardo Silva and Rodri in midfield.

Liverpool were impressive in their 4-1 demolition of Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby and travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves.

Wolves' form has dipped of late with dull draws against bottom-three clubs Norwich and Burnley and Liverpool are the top scorers in the league, now averaging over three goals per game.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp yesterday dismissed the notion that no other team can keep up with the top three this season.

"Is it a title race already? I don't know. It's a very good, highest-quality league," he said. "It's our target but you cannot win it in December or January. You can lose it. We have to be up there and make sure we're one goal better in all games. It's exciting."

REUTERS

WEST HAM V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm

WOLVES V LIVERPOOL

Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

WATFORD V MAN CITY

Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

