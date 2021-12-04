'Challenge' awaits Chelsea at West Ham

LONDON • After escaping from Watford with three barely merited points on Wednesday, Premier League leaders Chelsea have another tough test today in their London derby with West Ham United.

Thomas Tuchel felt his side had been lucky to win 2-1 but was keen to move on and focus on facing David Moyes' fourth-placed team at the London Stadium.

"It is always another challenge coming," the German said. "We had a very exciting week with Leicester (3-0 win), Juventus (4-0 win), Manchester United (1-1 draw). Big challenges but a lot of reward for big performances.

"Then there was Ballon d'Or evening, then a game on Wednesday, there has been a lot of distractions and a lot of different approaches to games.

"From Wednesday to Saturday morning, there is no time to lose focus. This is what we did, we already had one meeting today and another in the evening to prepare our team (for West Ham)."

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Trevor Chalobah and N'Golo Kante are all injured.

The Premier League table suggests that fans are in for a thrilling three-horse title race, with Manchester City just a point behind Chelsea (33) and Liverpool (31) looking strong in third place.

There is a seven-point gap between West Ham and Liverpool. But the Hammers have shown consistency and a victory over the Reds last month showed that they are capable of upsetting the title contenders.

"They show a huge solidarity, always a huge joy to watch their games," added Tuchel. "They deserve to be there, they play strong in Europe, it is a tough match and a tough team to play against. But it is also tough to play against us."

Moyes will again be without Angelo Ogbonna, but Aaron Cresswell could feature.

City travel to Watford today on the back of a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, but manager Pep Guardiola has a number of injuries to deal with.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY West Ham v Chelsea Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm

Wolves v Liverpool Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

Watford v Man City Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am

Newcastle v Burnley Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm

Southampton v Brighton Ch104 & Ch229, 10.50pm

TOMORROW Man United v Palace Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

Villa v Leicester Ch102 & Ch227, Monday, 12.30am

Tottenham v Norwich Ch103 & Ch228, 9.50pm

Leeds v Brentford Ch104 & Ch229, 9.50pm

Everton v Arsenal Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 14 10 3 1 33 6 33 2 Man City 14 10 2 2 29 8 32 3 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 43 12 31 4 West Ham 14 7 3 4 25 17 24 5 Arsenal 14 7 2 5 17 20 23 6 Tottenham 13 7 1 5 13 17 22 7 Man United 14 6 3 5 24 24 21 8 Wolves 14 6 3 5 12 12 21 9 Brighton 14 4 7 3 13 15 19 10 Leicester 14 5 4 5 22 25 19 11 Crystal Palace 14 3 7 4 19 20 16 12 Brentford 14 4 4 6 17 19 16 13 Aston Villa 14 5 1 8 19 23 16 14 Everton 14 4 3 7 17 24 15 15 Leeds 14 3 6 5 13 20 15 16 Southampton 14 3 6 5 13 20 15 17 Watford 14 4 1 9 19 26 13 18 Burnley 13 1 7 5 14 20 10 19 Norwich 14 2 4 8 8 28 10 20 Newcastle 14 0 7 7 16 30 7

Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne all missed the game at Villa Park and are in doubt for the Watford match.

"They have to recover quickly and compete against these guys who were so strong (against Villa)," said Guardiola, who hailed the performances of Bernardo Silva and Rodri in midfield.

Liverpool were impressive in their 4-1 demolition of Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby and travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves.

Wolves' form has dipped of late with dull draws against bottom-three clubs Norwich and Burnley and Liverpool are the top scorers in the league, now averaging over three goals per game.

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp yesterday dismissed the notion that no other team can keep up with the top three this season.

"Is it a title race already? I don't know. It's a very good, highest-quality league," he said. "It's our target but you cannot win it in December or January. You can lose it. We have to be up there and make sure we're one goal better in all games. It's exciting."

REUTERS

