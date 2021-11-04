Century of goals is possible for Lewy

MUNICH • Robert Lewandowski is aiming for 100 goals in the Champions League after the Poland striker scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-2 thrashing of Benfica.

On his 100th appearance in Europe's elite club competition, the reigning Best Fifa Men's Player's treble made it 81 goals and counting as Bayern cruised into the knockout phase with two Group E matches to spare.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said people would be talking about Lewandowski's hat-trick but what caught his eye was the "joy" the 33-year-old was playing with in the last half hour.

The German added: "He played in every offensive position, he wanted to have every ball. He started good attacks... He always wants to score more goals.

"His numbers are impressive. Well, we are now aiming for him to score 100 Champions League goals. Maybe not this year, this will be a tight one. But he will achieve this hopefully."

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (139) and Lionel Messi (123) have scored at least 100 goals in the competition, but at this rate, it is inconceivable to think Lewandowski will fail to join them as a centurion.

After his exploits of last season, when he snapped Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record for the most Bundesliga goals scored in a season with 41 strikes, the veteran is again among the front runners to win the Best Fifa Men's Player award for a second straight time.

On where his star man, who has again started this term on fire, ranks among Messi and Ronaldo, Nagelsmann said: "I think it's very difficult to compare because they are different types of players.

"I think all three were very impressive players over the last few years... I believe that Lewy can achieve a lot, also at an older age, because of his physique, lifestyle and the way he lives as a footballer.

"He will continue to be the best forward in the world because he does everything to keep it that way."

