Centurion Arteta enjoying challenge at Arsenal

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels privileged to reach the milestone of managing 100 games at the club when his side take on Watford in the English Premier League today but admitted there is still a lot of work to do at the north London club.

The former Manchester City assistant coach replaced fellow Spaniard Unai Emery in December 2019, winning the FA Cup that season. Yet he suffered a big blow last season when Arsenal failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in 25 years after an eighth-place finish, sparking talk he could face the sack.

The start of this season saw the Gunners suffer three straight defeats to prop up the table, increasing the pressure on Arteta, but things have since stabilised at the Emirates.

"An incredible and quick journey. A lot has happened, not only at the football club, but around the world that obviously has a huge impact in everything we did in the last two years," he said of the home game with the Hornets.

"So privileged to be where I am. I'm really enjoying the opportunity and the challenge we have ahead.

"It's all about picking up momentum and settling those foundations that we want to get performances and results, but also to build the sense of unity that is around our club... for me, that's important."

Arsenal have stitched together an unbeaten run to climb back up to sixth after 10 games before the current round of matches.

Two players have been integral to the club's upturn in form.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has shone as their form improved, cementing his No. 1 spot over Bernd Leno and could be in line to earn his first England cap during the upcoming international break.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe - who has three league goals and two assists - has been another live wire durng their recent run, although he missed out on a first call-up by the Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

"I think (Smith-Rowe) should be happy if people are gutted or if they're questioning the decision because it shows the level he's playing at," Arteta said of the exclusion.

55 Victories for Mikel Arteta in 99 matches as Arsenal manager, second to George Graham's 56 wins from 100 games, and better that Arsene Wenger's tally (51 from 100).

REUTERS

