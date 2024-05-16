Celtic thrash Kilmarnock to clinch 54th Scottish title

Celtic wrapped up their 54th Scottish league title, and 12th in the last 13 seasons, with a game to spare after a 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The visitors took the lead through Adam Idah five minutes into the game, before Daizen Maeda doubled their advantage seven minutes later and James Forrest added a third before the break.

Matt O'Riley scored a second-half double as Celtic sealed the title after moving to 90 points, six clear of second-placed rivals Rangers, who beat Dundee 5-2 on Tuesday.

Celtic will be looking to lift the Scottish Cup when they take on Rangers in the final on 25 May.

No club other than Celtic and Rangers has taken the Scottish league title since Aberdeen won the old Premier Division in 1985. REUTERS

