Celebrate, but stay grounded: Flick

LISBON • Bayern Munich's players will let their stunning 8-2 Champions League quarter-final victory sink in for a day but, if they are to win the title, they still need to work hard, coach Hansi Flick warned.

Flick, who was assistant coach of Germany in their 7-1 demolition of hosts Brazil en route to the World Cup title in 2014, said his players now need to stay grounded ahead of a semi-final against either Manchester City or Lyon.

"You know that I do not look back because only the here and now matters," he said when asked about comparisons to Germany's 2014 win.

"Yes, we played an outstanding game and we can be happy but we all know we still have hard work to do if we are to stand in the end where we want to stand."

Bayern have won the domestic league and Cup double and are looking to repeat their 2013 treble winning season.

"We know how quickly it can happen in football. We must recharge from tomorrow for the semi-finals," the Bayern coach added.

"It is a win and it is impressive, we set a small marker but the experienced players know that the next game awaits and we will need the same performance. Let it sink in, analyse and then prepare for the semi-final."

One of his veterans is 30-year-old Thomas Muller, who said Bayern's emphatic win topped Germany's 7-1 hammering of Brazil after he netted twice in Lisbon on Friday.

"When we (Germany) played against Brazil, we were not as in control as we were tonight," insisted Muller, who also scored in the historic World Cup semi-final.

"You can never completely turn Barcelona off, but we gave their midfield practically no room, we did what we wanted to do."

He capped an outstanding display by passing Philipp Lahm's record to become the German with the most Champions League appearances with 113 games.

"We need to stop talking about the record, it's just a statistic," Muller insisted. "There were a lot of nicer things to say about the game.

"Our team spirit is extremely good and the main thing is we are doing what we want to do on the pitch, everyone is torturing themselves to put the work in."

