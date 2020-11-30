Cavani stars as United stun Saints 3-2

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani celebrating his stoppage-time winner that gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a 3-2 victory at St Mary's Stadium yesterday.

The substitute's brace - following a 59th-minute strike from Bruno Fernandes - completed a stunning comeback and earned United a club-record eighth consecutive away win in the English Premier League.

The hosts had led 2-0 thanks to goals from defender Jan Bednarek and midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Victory saw the Red Devils move to seventh in the table on 16 points, before yesterday's later matches.