Cavani 'proud to play for United'

LONDON • Both AC Milan and Manchester United will be missing key players for today's Europa League last-16, first-leg tie at Old Trafford.

The hosts have a number of players missing due to injuries to Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata. David de Gea will also be out after being granted paternity leave.

Milan travelled to Manchester without Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Theo Hernandez, Mario Mandzukic, Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will miss a first reunion with his former club since leaving the Red Devils in 2018.

However, at his pre-match press conference yesterday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent time dealing with questions related to Cavani's future.

Cavani's father fanned transfer speculation on Tuesday when he said the Uruguay international was unhappy in England and wanted to return to South America, especially after the 34-year-old copped a three-game ban for using a racial term on Instagram, even though it was socially acceptable in Latin American context.

On the striker, who last summer signed a one-year contract with an option for another year, Solskjaer said: "From my bad Portuguese and his better English, he's very proud to play for Man United. He's always going to give his best.

"If it's beyond this season as well, a decision hasn't been made. We're just working on getting him back on the pitch and fit. We'll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves.

"He will make his decision, he knows we are very fond of what he has given to the club even if he has played less than he wanted to."

Today's opponents are challenging in Serie A and also have one eye on their first major European trophy since the 2006-07 Champions League. Milan, whose last piece of silverware came in 2010-11 when they won the Italian league, have spent the past decade in football's doldrums despite their heavyweight reputation.

But while Inter Milan remain favourites to clinch the Scudetto - they have a six-point lead over their rivals - coach Stefano Pioli believes his side are getting closer to where they want to be.

"(Milan director) Paolo Maldini said... to become a pretender to the crown in the Champions League you need to play in that competition for several years," he said. "That's the level we're aspiring to... We've still got a long way to go but... getting a positive result tomorrow would give us an important boost ahead of the return leg."

11 Years since both sides last met. United beat Milan 4-0 in the Champions League last 16 in March 2010. 4 Milan have won four of their last five knockout ties, all in the European Cup/Champions League. They lost the most recent tie in 2010.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will host Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb, while Arsenal play Olympiakos in Greece today.

REUTERS

MAN UNITED V MILAN

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 1.50am