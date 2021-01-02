Cavani at peace with F.A. sanction

LONDON • Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has accepted the three-game ban handed to him by the Football Association (FA) for using a racial term and said that while he did not agree with the governing body's assessment of his comment, his heart was at peace.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan produced a match-winning display at Southampton on Nov 29, providing an assist for Bruno Fernandes before netting two goals in a 3-2 comeback win. He has four goals in 14 appearances this term.

The summer signing then used the Spanish word "negrito"(small black person) in an Instagram post after the victory, before taking it down and apologising.

He said the term had a friendly connotation when used in South America and was intended as an expression of affection to a friend.

But the FA on Thursday said the comment was "improper and brought the game into disrepute", fined Cavani £100,000 (S$180,800) and ordered him to complete "face-to-face education" as part of his punishment.

"A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute," the FA said in a statement.

"The post also constitutes an 'aggravated breach'... as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

United said Cavani chose not to contest the charge out of respect for the FA and the "fight against racism in football", with the Uruguayan posting an apology on social media late on Thursday.

"I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment," Cavani wrote on Instagram.

"I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view.

"I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention.

"Those who know me know that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship!

"I appreciate the countless expressions of support and affection. My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life.

"I send you a sincere hug."

Cavani missed United's league game against Aston Villa yesterday, and will also not be able to feature in the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup match against Watford as a result of the suspension.

United also said they hoped the independent regulatory commission appointed to decide the sanction would make it clear, in its written reasons, that the former Paris Saint-Germain player "is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post".

