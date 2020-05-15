Caution urged as Serie A eyes June 13 return

ROME • Italy's Serie A clubs on Wednesday said they want to return to competition on June 13 - if they get the all-clear from the government.

"Regarding the resumption of sports activities and in compliance with government decisions and in accordance with medical protocols for the protection of players, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated," Serie A said in a statement.

Sport in Italy has been suspended since March 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 31,000 people in the country.

All 20 top-flight clubs had voted unanimously to finish the campaign but this is the first time a date has been set for a return.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian parliament he had received a letter from Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina.

"(Gravina) informed me that the federation had followed all the recommendations of the technical and scientific committee and had readjusted its protocol, thus allowing the resumption without further difficulty of collective training from May 18," he said.

Italian teams returned to individual training on May 4 after a two-month lockdown, with group sessions now set to begin on Monday under very strict conditions.

There has been much debate over the quarantine period after a positive test, with government scientists seeking two weeks of isolation for those who have been in contact with an infected person.

Italian football chiefs also pushed back the end of the season to Aug 2, allowing time for the latter stages of the Champions League and Europa League to be played.

If football returned on June 13, it would leave room to play the Italian Cup semi-finals and the final.

There are 12 rounds of league games left to play for most teams, with eight teams having 13 to play.

Serie A said the clubs had also called on broadcasting rights holders to "respect the payment deadlines set out in the contracts in order to maintain a constructive relationship with them".

Spadafora warned the government will be cautious, and the competition will resume only when "the safety of all" is guaranteed.

"Someone asked why a supermarket does not close if the cashier is positive while if a player is, the whole team is sent to quarantine," he said. "Because in football, it is not possible to keep a distance with players having to run and mark each other, which does not happen in the supermarket. Football is by nature a sport where you cannot maintain distances."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS