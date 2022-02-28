Causeway Derby back, Azkals will join series

Football rivalries will be renewed when the Lions play the Philippines and Malaysia in a triangular football series at the National Stadium next month, as part of preparations for the third-round qualifiers of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

In response to queries, a Football Association of Singapore (FAS) spokesman told The Straits Times that the teams will play each other once from March 21 to 29.

Spectators are likely to be allowed, although it is unclear if there will be changes to guidelines that were in place for the Suzuki Cup. Last December, 10,000 fans were allowed for each match day, which featured up to two games.

"All three matches (in March) are scheduled to be played at the National Stadium and further details, including fixtures, ticketing matters and safe management protocols, will be announced in due course," said the FAS spokesman.

He declined to state the dates for the three games, and it is understood that this is because the travel details of the visiting teams have not been confirmed.

However, sources say the game against Malaysia will take place on March 26 and this was also the date in a Football Association of Malaysia media statement announcing their appointment of new national coach Kim Pan-gon last week.

The game between the two sides will be the first Causeway Derby clash since March 2019, when Singapore beat Malaysia 1-0 in the Airmarine Cup friendly tournament at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The last time the two sides met here was in October 2016, when they played out a goalless draw in an international friendly at the National Stadium.

The Philippines are more familiar foes to the Lions, given the two sides met in the Suzuki Cup group stage, when Singapore won 2-1.

Singapore are still without a national coach after Tatsuma Yoshida's contract was mutually terminated on Dec 31. The FAS declined to give an update on its ongoing search for his successor, although ST understands that the national body has settled on a final shortlist and could make an appointment within the next month.

World No. 161 Singapore are in Group F for the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers from June 8 to 14 and will play Kyrgyzstan (96th), Tajikistan (115th) and Myanmar (152nd) in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. The 18th Asian Cup will be held in China next year.