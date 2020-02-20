Casillas to hang up gloves before Spain FA presidency bid

MADRID • Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa revealed on Tuesday night that Iker Casillas is set to retire, a day after the World Cup-winning captain announced he would run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The 38-year-old had been expected to bring an end to a glittering playing career after not playing a competitive game since suffering a heart attack last April.

"Before announcing his candidacy, Iker Casillas came to see me to inform me of his decision to end his career," Pinto da Costa told Portuguese media.

The Spaniard is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation and led his country to their first World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010.

He played 167 times for La Roja, also winning two Euros in 2008 and 2012, and made more than 700 appearances for Real Madrid, with whom he won five La Liga titles and the Champions League three times.

Casillas had been linked with the RFEF presidency for several months and is expected to run against incumbent Luis Rubiales, whose mandate for the post runs till after Euro 2020.

On Monday, he said that his aim was to "put our federation at the top of the best football in the world, the football of Spain".

Rubiales has been in perpetual conflict with Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, and the pair have clashed over numerous issues, including fixture scheduling and the postponement of the Clasico from October to December owing to protests by Catalan separatists.

The staging of matches abroad - La Liga has twice failed to host Spanish league games in Miami in the past successive seasons - has also been another bone of contention.

According to the rules, the elections should be held in the second half of this year after the Tokyo Olympics, but Rubiales has requested they be brought forward, before Euro 2020, which will take place between June 12 and July 12.

