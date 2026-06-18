Casemiro, Carlo Ancelotti’s lieutenant and symbol of Brazil troubles

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MORRISTOWN – Recalled by Carlo Ancelotti, Casemiro became an untouchable figure for Brazil – until a disappointing World Cup start made him a prime target for criticism at home.

The former Real Madrid player, one of the leaders of the squad chasing a sixth world title, looked destined as the man to anchor Brazil’s midfield after an impressive final season with Manchester United.

But his limp display in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morocco, in which he was replaced at half-time, has left the 34-year-old enduring his lowest moment since first pulling on the famous yellow shirt in 2011.

The performance has also strained the bond between Brazilian fans and Ancelotti, hailed as the man who could lead the five-time champions back to the summit for the first time since 2002.

In his first squad selection, Ancelotti surprised many by recalling Casemiro, a five-time Champions League winner with Real during a nine-year spell in Spain.

The holding midfielder had been out of the Brazil picture for more than 18 months, but Ancelotti revived his international career, starting him in 12 of the 13 matches he has overseen.

Casemiro captained the side four times, scoring twice and providing two assists. While Brazil continued to show defensive frailties – conceding 12 goals in those 13 matches – his presence brought balance to the midfield.

Ancelotti sees Casemiro as an on-field extension of the coach, giving the team structure and controlling the rhythm in possession.

“There are no players in Brazil with the same characteristics as Casemiro,” the Italian said previously.

When some suggested two years ago that Casemiro’s legs had gone during a turbulent patch at United, Ancelotti did not share that view.

However, in the opening match of his third World Cup, Casemiro looked off the pace, out of sync with Bruno Guimaraes and struggled to recover possession, a hallmark of his game.

“He was the player who disappointed most on debut,” former Brazil great Romario said on his YouTube channel.

“Casemiro is the coach’s favourite -– that’s normal -– but given what he represents for the coach and the team, he really disappointed.”

Casemiro, who admitted on arrival in the United States that Brazil were “a little step behind” the main favourites, was completely upstaged by 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi against Morocco.

He said Ancelotti explained that his premature substitution was to protect him after he picked up a booking. Fabinho replaced him and provided greater solidity alongside Guimaraes.

Questions now surround whether Casemiro will start Friday’s Group C match against Haiti in Philadelphia.

The Caribbean side, appearing at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, pushed Scotland before losing 1-0 in Boston.

“In Brazil we always want the best, we want to win, but it still depends on us,” Casemiro said after the opener.

Recovering his form is crucial as his club future remains uncertain following his departure from United.

Reports claim Casemiro has agreed terms to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, but the move is on hold due to a compensation dispute with another MLS club, Los Angeles Galaxy, a source close to the player told AFP.

According to the source, Galaxy are claiming discovery rights – a mechanism that grants MLS clubs priority to negotiate with players.

In this case, it concerns Ancelotti’s embattled right-hand man with Brazil. AFP