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CAPE TOWN, Nov 24 - The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations winners reasserts the cornerstone of football that the referee’s decision is final.

The Swiss-based CAS on Tuesday announced it had upheld Senegal’s appeal against the decision to strip them of this year's Africa Cup of Nations title.

"The CAS panel finds that the referee did not commit any error of law," CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb said.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in January's final in Rabat, but not before walking off the field in a 14-minute protest when a penalty was awarded against them late in the game.

They returned to finish the match, saving the Morocco penalty and going on to score the game's only goal and lift the trophy.

Morocco’s initial appeal against the outcome was rejected, but the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board overturned it and ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by walking off the pitch.

The decision was based on the tournament regulations, specifically article 82.

"If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition," the article states.

MATCH CONTINUED

In January’s final, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of the Democratic Republic of Congo did not, however, stop the game and award the match to Morocco, waiting instead for Senegal to return to the field and then continuing with the contest.

His decision went contrary to the regulations, but he is not the first official to make a mistake, and the Laws of the Game ensure the fallibility of referees is recognised.

"The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final. The decisions of the referee, and all other match officials, must always be respected," says Law 5.

"The referee may not change a restart decision on realising that it is incorrect or on the advice of another match official if play has restarted or the referee has signalled the end of the first or second half (including extra time) and left the field of play or abandoned the match."

However, there have been match results overturned by world football governing body FIFA in cases where game manipulation has been discovered.

A World Cup qualifier that Senegal lost to South Africa in 2016 was ordered to be replayed when it was found the referee from Ghana had awarded a contentious penalty and ignored a blatant offside to allow for a 2-1 home win in collusion with a betting syndicate.

"He took intentional decisions with the sole purpose of facilitating a minimum number of goals to make certain bets successful," FIFA said of Joseph Lamptey’s officiating when it banned him for life.

It ordered the game to be replayed, which Senegal won 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

There has been no suggestion of cheating on Ndala’s part, and he was in a no-win situation given that it was African football’s showpiece match with a worldwide television audience and abandoning it would have been a major calamity.

Former Champions League final referee Clement Turpin described refereeing at the highest levels as “management of extreme situations – extreme because there is pressure, there are a lot of emotions around you.

"The referee is having to take the correct decision, not necessarily the most popular decisions. You need to be courageous and be able to ease tension. Calmness breeds calmness in tense and difficult situations." REUTERS