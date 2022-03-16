CAS ban on Russian clubs stays pending final decision

LONDON • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Uefa's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions while CAS deliberates on the case, it said yesterday.

Football governing bodies Fifa and Uefa had decided that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, be suspended from participation in their competitions until further notice after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Football Union appealed to CAS but the president of the appeals arbitration division denied a request to lift the ban until CAS takes a final decision.

"The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in Uefa competitions," the CAS said in a statement.

The decision meant that Spartak Moscow could not play their Europa League match against RB Leipzig, allowing the German club to advance to the quarter-finals.

The ruling applies only to Uefa competitions, with Russia still looking to overturn a Fifa ban that would allow them to take part in World Cup qualifying play-off matches scheduled for the end of this month.

"The CAS decisions on the... requests to stay the execution of the Fifa decisions for the duration of the CAS proceedings are likely to be issued at the end of this week," it added.

Russia were scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off on March 24. If Russia remain suspended at that time, they would be out of the World Cup and unable to progress to the Finals in Qatar in November.

The Polish FA had said that it would refuse to play against the Russians. The Czech Republic and Sweden, who are in the same play-off path, had also ruled out facing Russia.

Meanwhile, British property developer Nick Candy said he has funding in place to make an offer for Chelsea.

The billionaire said in an interview on Monday that he has held discussions with potential partners, including compatriot Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool and British Airways chairman, about teaming up to bid for the Blues, who have been valued at £3 billion (S$5.34 billion).

The two men are among a growing list of suitors circling Premier League club Chelsea, whose sale has been complicated by the sanctioning of their Russian owner Roman Abramovich last week.

Both Candy and Broughton are lifelong Chelsea fans and, despite the British government's freeze on the sale process, Candy expects the London team to be sold within two months. This deal will be done way before the start of the new season," he said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG