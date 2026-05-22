Michael Carrick’s calm revolution at Man United earns him permanent role

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LONDON – Michael Carrick never chased the spotlight as a player, and he has not suddenly sought it out as a manager.

In a season when Manchester United needed clarity, calm and conviction, it is Carrick – understated, deeply respected and quietly authoritative – who has come to embody all three.

What has followed since his January appointment as interim manager has been more than a managerial bounce, it has been a transformation. United's hierarchy took note, on Friday awarding him with the permanent manager job until 2028.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride,” the former midfielder said.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose.”

When Carrick stepped into the role after Ruben Amorim's sacking, United were drifting apart.

Within months, they were reborn, securing a third-place Premier League finish and sealing a return to the Champions League with games to spare.

United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for their last game of the season on Sunday, now in a relaxed mood.

But results alone tell only part of the story, though they are striking enough.

Carrick has won 11 of his 16 league matches in charge, losing only twice, and his team accumulated more league points than any other side during that spell.

They beat Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, rediscovering their competitive edge.

For a side who finished 15th the season before, the turnaround has felt dramatic rather than incremental.

Yet those inside Old Trafford point to something deeper.

Carrick has not only improved performances, he has reset the environment. Dressing-room morale stabilised and a sense of purpose returned to a squad that had begun to look fractured.

Kobbie Mainoo – who was disregarded by Amorim – praised Carrick, saying: "You want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch."

The talented midfielder’s performances these past few months have been one of the clearest signs of United's revival under Carrick.

He restored Mainoo to a central role and instilled in him the trust to play with freedom and authority, a shift reflected in his key contributions in wins that secured Champions League qualification.

Mainoo was named to England’s World Cup squad on Friday.

Players have spoken of clarity, of communication, and of a manager who connects rather than commands.

Defender Harry Maguire, a central figure in the revival, summed up Carrick's demeanour simply.

"He has been excellent with players, communicates really well," he said.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has also praised Carrick.

"I've always said that Carrick could be a great manager," he said recently. "When, as a player, you can see and think about the game like him, you can also do it from the bench.

"When you have that calmness, that intelligence, there's potential. He's done a fantastic job since he arrived."

That ability to connect is rooted in Carrick's personality. He is not a grand or demonstrative figure, but rather one who influences through calmness, intelligence and empathy.

As a player, he was the midfield metronome, dictating tempo without drama. As a coach, those traits now define his touchline presence.

Few also understand United's identity better. A five-time Premier League champion during his playing career at Old Trafford, he knows both the expectations and the pressures of the role.

That knowledge has informed his decisions. He reverted to a traditional back four after Amorim preferred three at the back, and has also restored key players such as Fernandes to their more natural positions.

The skipper has flourished again at the heart of the side rather than a deeper role in a season where he tied the league's record for assists in a season (20) with one game remaining.

Carrick has not promised revolution, but he has delivered stability – and in doing so laid the foundation for something more sustainable.

How United would progress remains to be seen, but he has been handed the baton to guide their future.

Meanwhile on the same day, City announced that Pep Guardiola will leave the club at the end of the season.

Guardiola, who took charge of City in 2016, has won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

“Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time,” Guardiola said. “Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.”

Although City sealed the domestic Cup double, Guardiola saw his dreams of a seventh Premier League crown dashed when they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday to hand Arsenal the title. REUTERS, AFP