Carlo vows to restore Real's glory days

MADRID • Carlo Ancelotti was yesterday unveiled as the new Real Madrid coach for the second time, with the La Liga club at a crossroads after finishing the season empty-handed for the first time since 2009-10.

The Italian rejoined the Spanish club from Everton the previous day, after agreeing a three-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015. He replaces Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who left Real last month for a second time, claiming he was hurt by the club hierarchy's apparent lack of faith in his ability to rejuvenate the squad.

Expectations at Madrid are vastly different than at Everton, but the 61-year-old is relishing being back in the hot seat, calling the 13-time European Cup winners the world's "most prestigious" club and promised there would be no repeat of their trophy-less campaign.

"It's normal to have more responsibilities at Real than at any other club," he said at his unveiling.

"I feel like this is home and I will put all of my energy into repeating what happened in the past.

"I know what it means to coach Real Madrid but I do it with great pleasure, with great happiness and I will do my best."

Many Toffees supporters did not begrudge his return to Spain and in his farewell message on Everton's website on Tuesday, he wrote: "While I have enjoyed being at Everton, I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time."

Real did not make any signings in the past two transfer windows for the first time in history because of the financial pressures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the possibility of new faces, he said he would first run the rule over the players and sort out the future of captain Sergio Ramos, whose contract expires in the summer, before looking at additions.

Ancelotti, who also vowed his team will "play spectacular because that is what that history demands", has one of the most-decorated resumes in football.

He won the Champions League with Real in 2014, helping them to their fabled "Decima" (10th) European crown, before being sacked 12 months later.

His honours list includes league titles at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich over a 26-year managerial career.

