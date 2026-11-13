Carlo Ancelotti hoping to find another ‘angel’ in his Brazil revolution

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Coach Carlo Ancelotti has named 15 players who are under 23 years old in his 25-man squad.

SINGAPORE – A key phase of Brazil’s rebuilding project will be completed in Singapore over the next few days, with coach Carlo Ancelotti saying they will stop experimenting with their line-up after this international window.

Following their World Cup last-16 exit in June, the Italian had embarked on a rejuvenation process as the likes of Neymar and Casemiro retired.

With an eye on the 2028 Copa America and 2030 World Cup, Ancelotti has blooded in youngsters and shuffled his pack in a bid to find a winning hand.

Towards that end, the 67-year-old tactician, who has won a record five Champions League titles, has taken a leaf from his previous playbook as Real Madrid coach.

With Welsh forward Gareth Bale joining the Spanish giants ahead of the 2013-14 campaign, Ancelotti moved winger Angel di Maria to left midfield, which worked a treat. The Argentinian, whose goal contributions increased, helped Los Blancos win their 10th Champions League crown and Copa del Rey that season.

This time around, Ancelotti is looking for another “angel” in Bournemouth’s right winger Rayan.

“Over the past few days, we have tried players in different positions in training,” Ancelotti said at a press conference at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove on Nov 13, the eve of their match against Japan in the Mizuho Blue Challenge at the National Stadium.

“We tried Rayan as a left-sided midfielder, and he did a good job. He showed he can play there... it is something new for him, but it could be an opportunity both for him and for the national team to have a player with characteristics that are a little different from those of a conventional midfielder.

“I tried something similar with di Maria in 2014 and it worked very well. We won the Champions League with a winger playing in midfield, and di Maria did a fantastic job at that time.”

Rayan, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser in Brazil’s 1-1 friendly draw with Australia in September, has also been producing the goods for his club. The 20-year-old has racked up five goals in 16 appearances for the Cherries this season.

Ancelotti, whose 25-man squad includes 15 players under the age of 23, said the experimenting will end after this international window, with the group “more or less settled”. Starting 2027, they will enter the consolidation phase.

“I think we have a lot of potential. We are looking at young players, including some new players here, and we are very satisfied with what we are seeing,” he said.

Brazilian broadcaster Ge said Ancelotti will stick to a 4-3-3 formation against Japan, with Barcelona captain Raphinha spearheading the attack, flanked by Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr and Chelsea’s teenage forward Estevao.

Raphinha, who is also set to wear the Selecao skipper’s armband in the absence of Marquinhos, was so determined to be in Singapore that he brought forward a minor operation.

The 29-year-old said: “I had a small problem with my ear. It was nothing serious, but it was something I needed to resolve.”

Brazilian forward Raphinha training at Jalan Besar Stadium ahead of the Mizuho Blue Challenge on Nov 11. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

He also addressed the backlash to his earlier comments about his availability for Brazil – which some had interpreted as setting conditions for his selection – pointing to three injuries in his last three call-ups, “practically in the same area of my leg”.

“What I meant was that the coach can count on me whenever I am physically fit. I will always be available to represent Brazil when my body allows it,” he said.

“I certainly was not trying to say which games I should or should not play. I want to be available for every possible game and play as many minutes as possible.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti (left) with forward Estevao during the training session at Jalan Besar Stadium ahead of the Mizuho Blue Challenge on Nov 10. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

“There have been other occasions when I might not have been available, but I did everything within my power to come here and wear the shirt.”

Five-time world champions Brazil beat Japan 2-1 with a stoppage-time goal in the World Cup’s round of 32 in Houston in June, and both Ancelotti and Raphinha expect another tough test.

Raphinha said: “Facing Japan is like playing a World Cup match, as we saw recently. I see a team with many good players, one that is physically strong and very well organised tactically.”