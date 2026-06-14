Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil face tough opening test at World Cup against Morocco

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LOS ANGELES - Five-time winners Brazil roll into the World Cup on June 13 when they play surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in one of the standout group-stage matchups.

On the first day featuring four matches at a tournament expanded this year to 48 teams, Scotland and their Tartan Army of supporters return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

The Scots take on Haiti, who last appeared at a finals in 1974, in Boston.

In other games, 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar play Switzerland in Santa Clara before Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver to close out the day.

On June 13, Ghana’s foreign minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa said the country had “dispatched an official note of protest” over Canada’s refusal to issue a visa to Thomas Partey and requested the co-host country “reviews its unfortunate decision”.

Midfielder Partey is facing trial in Britain in 2027 on rape charges.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17.

Ancelotti’s challenge

On June 13, all eyes will be fixed on Brazil in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

The Selecao might not be the force they once were, but they remain one of the most glamorous draws in world football.

The Brazilians have brought in Carlo Ancelotti to try to end their 24-year wait for another global crown.

Ancelotti, making his World Cup debut as a coach, says he is convinced he has a team capable of competing with the very best.

“It’s a new experience, it’s a new responsibility to represent the country of football,” the Italian said on June 12.

“We have a team that can compete with every team in the world, we’re convinced of that. It’s a team with quality and experience, and with absolute confidence that it can compete with anyone,” he added.

Brazil laboured through their South American qualification campaign, losing six of 18 matches to finish fifth, which in previous years would have forced them into the play-offs.

Forwards Rodrygo and Estevao are out of the squad due to injury, while fading superstar Neymar will miss the opening game as he recovers from injury. Neymar has not played for his country since 2023.

That all puts pressure on Vinicius Junior, who scored 22 goals last season for Real Madrid and must provide the firepower if Brazil are to shine.

The Brazilians face a tough test against Morocco who stunned the football world four years ago when they became the first African side to reach the last four of a World Cup in Qatar.

They were awarded this year’s Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil after a chaotic final, initially won 1-0 by Senegal after extra time.

Senegal were stripped of the victory after storming off the pitch in protest at a late penalty decision.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui in March, said: “It’s a match that will tell us where we stand, but I think we’re in a good place to start this competition.

“Lots of people say it’s not the Brazil of old, but it’s still Brazil,” he added.

Scots are back

Scotland will look to star man Scott McTominay to be the engine of the team.

Napoli midfielder McTominay has become an icon in Scotland since his stunning goal with an overhead kick in the 4-2 win over Denmark in November 2025 which sealed his team’s qualification for a first World Cup since 1998.

Haiti will just hope to do their turmoil-hit country proud.

Australia coach Tony Popovic, meanwhile, said he was confident his side could “punch above our weight” at the World Cup but the Turks represent a tough early test.

“If you ask every Australian, they expect to be right at the end because we always feel that we can punch above our weight,” he said.

Co-hosts the United States launched their home World Cup in emphatic fashion on June 12 as they thrashed Paraguay 4-1 in front of a star-studded 70,000 crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles that included Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise.

Canada won the first World Cup point in their history by coming from behind to grab a 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

England’s preparations as they bid to end a 60-year wait since they won their last World Cup suffered a blip after some of their equipment was stolen on the journey from Florida to their training base in Kansas City.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said on X that officials “are working to trace where in the United States the items were seized and all individuals who may have been involved.” AFP