Cape Verde want to showcase their country, and compete, says Bubista

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ATLANTA, June 14 - Cape Verde begin their first-ever World Cup adventure with a Group H clash against European champions Spain, and manager Bubista said he wants his team to not only enjoy the tournament and show their country to the world, but also to compete.

The debutantes could not have asked for a much more difficult start as they take on one of the tournament's favourites on Monday, but Cape Verde are determined to make the most of the opportunity.

"We've been discussing how much we want to enjoy the match and the World Cup," Bubista told reporters on Sunday.

"We've already said that our qualification for the World Cup means more than just football. It's a cultural, a musical achievement.

"We want to display our country, so it's an amazing opportunity to be able to show our country to the world. We are very much happy to face Spain in our opener. It's a wonderful start. This is a dream coming true."

For Bubista, showcasing his nation's identity is the most important thing in a group which also contains Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

"We want to show everything we've prepared for during the qualification period. We want to compete and bring our identity," he said.

"Being able to play these three matches that we have in this group stage with courage and determination showing to the world who we are as a team, but also as a country.

"When we mention our identity, we are actually talking about who we are as a people. We like challenges and difficulties because we like overcoming difficulties. Our flag will be flying, that is the main thing, among the flags of the strongest teams in the world."

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente spoke of Cape Verde in his press conference earlier on Sunday, and said they could be one of the teams capable of springing a surprise, and Bubista made clear they are not going to roll over for anyone.

"We didn't come here just to take part, we came here to compete, and that is clear for our team," Bubista said.

"Our team is prepared to play in an offensive manner if needed, and we want to show this. Throughout all of this time our team has given proof of maturity, and I hope that this will continue." REUTERS