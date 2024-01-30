Cape Verde edge Mauritania to advance to Cup of Nations last eight

ABIDJAN - Cape Verde Islands captain Ryan Mendes converted a penalty two minutes from time to edge Mauritania 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash on Monday and see the smallest country at the 24-team competition advance to the quarter-final.

Mendes, who was in the team when the Cape Verdians previously reached the quarter-final in 2013, blasted home the kick to hand the islanders a deserved triumph after they had dominated another fast and furious affair.

The penalty was conceded by Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Niasse, who was forced to come out as he scrambled to get to a poor back header from Yassin Cheikh El Welly and, in the process, brought down substitute striker Gilson Benchimol.

Cape Verde, with a population of some 600,00, will meet either Morocco or South Africa in the last eight on Saturday. REUTERS

