Canaries hold Gunners to 2-2 draw

Norwich's Finnish striker Teemu Pukki dispatching a shot past his Arsenal markers David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi to open the scoring for the home side.

But the Canaries were pegged back as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners, first with a twice-taken penalty, then with a poacher's effort from a corner after Todd Cantwell's strike put Norwich 2-1 up.

The 2-2 draw at Carrow Road was Swede Freddie Ljungberg's first game in charge as interim manager of the north London club.

Arsenal rose to eighth in the Premier League on 19 points, seven behind London neighbours Chelsea, who occupy fourth position and the last Champions League qualifying spot.

In yesterday's other lunchtime kick-off, Wolves and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium.