Canada, US and Mexico closing in on Qatar spots

LOS ANGELES • Canada moved to the brink of their first World Cup Finals appearance in 36 years on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over El Salvador as the United States reignited their qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory against Honduras.

Second-half goals from Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David gave the Canadians a deserved victory in San Salvador and left them leading the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) qualifying standings with 25 points from 11 games, with three games remaining.

A win over Costa Rica in their next game on March 24 would seal Canada's berth at the Qatar showpiece and it would be only their second appearance ever, with the 1986 tournament in Mexico being their first.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the US cruised to a 3-0 win over Honduras in a game played in sub-zero temperatures in St Paul, Minnesota.

Two Honduras players were substituted at half-time due to the extreme weather conditions at the Allianz Field and players from both teams took to the field with multiple layers of clothing, with some opting for balaclavas in addition to gloves and thermal jerseys.

US coach Gregg Berhalter defended the decision to play in St Paul, where temperatures for the evening kick-off plunged to around -16 deg C.

"We provided Honduras and their staff and the referees with warm weather gear, we provided them with headgear, and trying to make it a safe environment for them to play," he said.

"When we go down to those countries and it's 32 deg C and it's unbearable humidity, and guys are getting dehydrated, heat exhaustion and cramping up. That's the nature of our competition. When we scheduled this game and this location, you know you have to go by average temperatures."

Berhalter's side, beaten 2-0 by Canada last Sunday, bounced back to win with goals from Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Pulisic. The victory leaves the US with 21 points from 11 games, four adrift of Canada.

With three games remaining, the US look well positioned to grab one of the three automatic World Cup qualifying berths available for Concacaf teams.

Mexico are in third spot, level with the Americans, after battling to a scrappy 1-0 home win over Panama, courtesy of Raul Jimenez's penalty.

The team who finish fourth face a play-off against the winners of the Oceania qualifying tournament, which starts next month.

