Canada make Sweden bridesmaids yet again

TOKYO • Canada secured their first gold medal in women's football by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties, after yesterday's final ended 1-1 following regular and extra time.

Julia Grosso kept her cool with the decisive spot-kick in sudden death - the Swedes missed four from the spot, including their last three attempts - giving the Canadians, who failed to convert three times, top spot on the podium after bronze medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

Sweden, who had enjoyed far greater possession throughout the 120 minutes and were one kick away from victory in the shoot-out, collapsed on the ground, with several members of the squad breaking into tears.

They have now been silver medallists at successive Olympics - and having also finished runners-up at the 2003 Women's World Cup, the bridesmaid's tag is beginning to stick.

But unlike the Swedes, Canada have now gotten the monkey off their backs. The team whooped in delight and embraced after another fine display following their upset over the world champions, the United States, in the last four.

That win over the Americans - their first in 20 years - had come via a penalty from Jessie Fleming and the tireless 23-year-old midfielder again proved a key figure.

Stina Blackstenius had put the Swedes ahead in the 34th minute, steering home a slightly scuffed shot from Kosovare Asllani's pass.

But Fleming brought Canada level in the 67th minute after the referee went to the pitch-side monitor and ruled Amanda Ilestedt had brought down Christine Sinclair in the box.

Sweden went on to dominate for the remainder of normal time and extra time, but failed to make the pressure count as Canada secured their first win over the Scandinavians since a 2017 friendly.

To top it off, midfielder Quinn, who goes by a single name and uses the pronouns "they" and "their", became the first openly transgender athlete to earn an Olympic medal in another trailblazing moment at the Games.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his congratulations, tweeting that the victory was "absolutely amazing".

