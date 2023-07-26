Canada find their feet in 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland

PERTH – Manchester United forward Adriana Leon ignited Canada’s Women’s World Cup campaign on Wednesday with the winner in a 2-1 victory to end Ireland’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

The pressure was on Olympic champions Canada after being held to a goalless draw against Nigeria, but they fought back in Perth after a horror start.

They were left stunned in the fourth minute when Arsenal midfielder Katie McCabe scored direct from a corner, much to the delight of the 17,065 fans, most of whom were loudly cheering for Ireland in the rain.

But Canada clawed back through an own goal from Megan Connolly just before half-time before Leon provided the winner in the 53rd minute.

The result ended Ireland’s hopes of progressing on their World Cup debut, while Canada moved top of Group B with four points, ahead of Australia’s clash with Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday.

“I’m just really proud of them,” Canada coach Beverly Priestman said of her players.

“The first 20 minutes the occasion got to them... At half-time I told them, be brave, don’t take a step back, go forward.

“Second half, it’s what I love about this team. They did whatever it took to win.”

Leon agreed that the Canadians played much better after the break, adding: “Gutsy is the best way to describe it... Just really happy to put that ball in the back of the net.”

With their tournament hopes on the line, an aggressive Ireland ran Canada ragged in a spirited start.

They had goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan scrambling in the third minute when a cross from Lucy Quinn was almost met by Kyra Carusa. But McCabe scored on the subsequent corner with her vicious left-footed in-swinger bamboozling Sheridan, whose outstretched fingers managed only to deflect the ball onto the right post and into the net.

Canada attempted to stymie Ireland’s momentum by playing a possession game, but struggled to penetrate Ireland’s gritty defence led by Louise Quinn.

As the rain cascaded onto the ground, their persistence was rewarded just before half-time when a cross from Julia Grosso on the left side snaked through the Irish defence and deflected off Connolly for an own goal.

Priestman made three changes to start the second half, and they went ahead for good when a superb through ball from Sophie Schmidt found Leon, who fired past goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.