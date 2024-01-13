Cameroon skipper may miss out on Cup of Nations after training injury

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group D - Besiktas v FC Lugano - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 5, 2023 Besiktas' Vincent Aboubakar celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File photo
ABIDJAN - Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar was injured in training and could yet be forced out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, officials said on Saturday.

He underwent scans on Saturday on his hamstring, hurt in training on Friday, and once the results are assessed a decision on his participation will be made.

Aboubakar is one of only four players in the Cameroon squad for this month’s tournament in the Ivory Coast who was also in the winning team in 2017, when the Indomitable Lions won the trophy in Gabon.

The 31-year-old with 97 caps has competed at three World Cup finals for Cameroon and three previous Cup of Nations tournaments.

Cameroon still have the option to replace him in their squad before their opening game in Group C against Guinea in Yamoussoukro on Monday. REUTERS

